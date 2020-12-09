Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:48s - Published 4 days ago

Dog Acts as Point Man for Doe Food Thief

Occurred on July 15, 2020 / Canyon Lake, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "Six year old rescue pup Nala Jane happily stands guard while a white tail deer robs her parents blind of expensive dog food...inside their garage!

Purina Pro Plan appears to be her favorite food in the Texas Hill Country.

The deer herd looks on from outside the garage clearly jealous of the doe's buffet, but is unwilling to breach the security provided by Nala Jane."