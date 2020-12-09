Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published 13 hours ago

How The Pandemic Is Giving 'Box Office' A Whole New Meaning

The pandemic shows no sign of abating in the US, and thus, neither has remote working nor remote learning.

And according to Business Insider, that's led to a boom in the 'office in a box' market, in which people install minuscule 'home' offices in the backyard.

In a recent survey of just over 2000 American consumers, 54% of respondents said they would buy a tiny office.

Among them, 62% said they'd purchase a backyard unit.

30%, reported that the ideal tiny office would fall between 200 to 299 square feet.

In terms of pricing, 26% said they'd spend less than $8,000 on a backyard office unit, while 23% said they'd fork out between $10,000 to $19,999.