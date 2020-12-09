Global  
 

This Organic Skincare Cream Only Has 7 Natural Ingredients and People Love It

Yinette Fernandez is the co-founder of 7Abloom, a New York-based vegan and organic skincare company.

Together with her husband, James, they were fed up with trying product after product that didn’t help to alleviate their skin issues—so they started to make their own!

With only 7 natural ingredients, they created a product that people can’t stop talking about.

For more information about 7abloom visit: https://7abloom.com/Sponsored by Hiscox Insurance.

