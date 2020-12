50 pro-Trump lawsuits challenging the 2020 election Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:13s - Published 5 minutes ago 50 pro-Trump lawsuits challenging the 2020 election Across the country, there are more than 50 pro-Trump lawsuits challenging the 2020 election. 40 have been defeated in the courts. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CHALLENGING THE 20-20 ELECTION.40 HAVE BEEN DEFEATED IN THECOURTS.THEY INCLUDE THIS ONE-SENTENCEDISMISSAL FROM THE U-S SUPREMECOURT - REJECTING A REQUESTFROM A G-O-P CONGRESSMAN TOTHROW OUT MORE THAN TWO MILLIONBALLOTS IN PENNSYLVANIA.IN GEORGIA, THE REPUBLICANLIEUTENANT GOVERNOR IS URGINGREPUBLICANS TO ACCEPT THATBIDEN WON THE STATE AND THECOUNTRY.BUT IN CONGRESS - TOPREPUBLICANS ARE REFUSING TOADMIT.1:11 "WE'VE GOT TO MAKE SURETHAT WE'RE NOT PICKING ANDCHOOSING CERTAIN SELECTIVEFACTS TO SUPPORT A NARRATIVEJUST BECAUSE WE WANT TO FLIP ANELECTION.THAT'S NOT DEMOCRACY.THAT'S NOT AMERICA."1:20 1:23Q: WILLING TO ACKNOWLEDGE BIDENAS POETUS? "THIS HAS BECOME AWEEKLY RITUAL.THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE IS GOINGTO MEET ON THE 14TH AND CAST AVOTE.WE'RE GOING TO HAVE A SWEARINGIN OF THE NEXT PRESIDENT ON THE20TH OF JANUARY."1:43REPUBLICANS ON A CONGRESSIONALPANEL PLANNING THE INAUGURATIONARE PUBLICLY REFUSING TO SIGNON TO LANGUAGE SAYING THEINAUGURATION WILL BEFOR PRESIDENT-ELECT.BUT WE'RE TOLD THAT BEHINDCLOSED DOORS...G-O-P MEMBERS ARE WORKING WITHBIDEN'S INAUGURAL COMMITTEEPOLICE ARE STILL LOOKING FORTHE GUNMAN WHO SHOT AND KILLED





