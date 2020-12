Dodgers Scout Jairo Castillo Dies From Complications Of COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:28s - Published 4 days ago Dodgers Scout Jairo Castillo Dies From Complications Of COVID-19 The Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday announced the passing of Jairo Castillo, a team scout, from COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like