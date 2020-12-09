Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published 13 hours ago

Everyday Habits With Significant Health Benefits

Cook a meal, A 2014 study by Cambridge University found that people who cook at home consume about 140 fewer calories per meal.

Drink coffee, Coffee boosts metabolism and is low in calories (as long as you drink it black).

Set aside time for your hobbies, Doing things you enjoy will help to fight food urges driven by boredom.

Wake up early, According to a 'PLOS One' study, being exposed to morning light is associated with leaner body weights.

Go for a walk, A 'JAMA Internal Medicine' study found that overweight people lost body fat when they walked or ran 12 miles a week over eight months.

Post pictures of your meals on social media, This will keep you accountable, encourage colorful, fresh food for a good picture and be more satisfying if you prepare it yourself