Hooray, The Vaccines Are Coming--But We're Not Through This Yet

The world is rejoicing that the first vaccinations against COVID-19 have been jabbed into the arms of grateful Britons.

However, health experts say getting vaccinated is by no means a free pass to live in the "Before Times," maskless and hanging out in crowds.

According to Business Insider, infectious-disease pharmacist Debra Goff warns that we still don't know how long the vaccine's protection will last.


