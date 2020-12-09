Atlantic City Police Department Continues Annual Tradition Of 'Shop With A Cop'
"Shop with a Cop" pairs police officers with Atlantic City children and the kids can pick out Christmas presents.
'Nothing Will Stop Christmas': Santa's Sleigh Lands In Orange County, Escorted By Tustin PDSanta's sleigh landed in Tustin Tuesday night, continuing a decades-old tradition of spreading cheer to children throughout the neighborhood along with the police department. The nightly fun will run..
Culver City PD Releases Video Of Fatal Shooting Of Man By OfficersThe Culver City Police Department Tuesday released video of a fatal shooting of a man by officers — one of whom was wounded by friendly fire — on the roof of a parking structure.
Report highlights Denver PD's poor communication and recordkeeping, use of force during protestsThe Denver Police Department was ill-equipped to handle the size and scope of the George Floyd demonstrations in the city this summer and failed to follow some of its own policies and other best..