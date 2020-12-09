Global  
 

Atlantic City Police Department Continues Annual Tradition Of 'Shop With A Cop'

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:51s - Published
"Shop with a Cop" pairs police officers with Atlantic City children and the kids can pick out Christmas presents.


