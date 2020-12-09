Frank Janca Art Exhibit on display at the MGCCC JC Campus

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 weeks ago

Their facebook page.- - attention all art lovers, - there's a new exhibit on displa- at- mgccc's jackson county campus - it's featuring the work of fran- janca, a biloxian and internall- renowned artist.- the name of the exhibit is- 'mississippi and the french - connection' the artist picked - this name because he has painte- subject in france and - mississippi yet the way he- expression light in his - - - - paintings remains the same.

At- the exhibit you'll see subjects- in french cafe's as - well as historical sites in - mississippi - his work has been displayed all- over the world from new - york to across the pond in- france, but now it's back in- janca's home state of - - - mississippi.- - 'we have a very strong- pronounced french - heritage here .

All the french- names in fact we grew up callin- our gulf coast the riviera of - - - - the gulf coast and there's a- reason for that."

- splice- "it's challenging to find artis- to bing in artist share with- your students that are- critically acclaimed around her- and national so when you can- find them close to- home .

It's really good to get- them to share their experiences- - - - with you and the students."

- the exhibit will be open from - 9am- 3pm monday thru friday - till- the semester ends on december - 18th, and will reopen - after winter break in january - - - - until february for during same- hours.

There's also a virtual - version of the xhibit available-