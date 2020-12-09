Hooray, The Vaccines Are Coming--But We're Not Through This Yet

The world is rejoicing that the first vaccinations against COVID-19 have been jabbed into the arms of grateful Britons.

However, health experts say getting vaccinated is by no means a free pass to live in the "Before Times," maskless and hanging out in crowds.

According to Business Insider, infectious-disease pharmacist Debra Goff warns that we still don't know how long the vaccine's protection will last.

Likewise, we also don't know whether it prevents recipients from continuing to spread the virus to other people.

What's more, the vaccine also won't protect recipients right away, and, for a small percentage of the population, won't protect them at all.

Still, vaccinated people can start making plans for 2021 and look forward to resuming aspects of the old normal as more and more people get vaccinated.