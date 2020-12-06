Global  
 

Governor says Christmas parties at mansion will have COVID-19 restrictions in place

Governor says Christmas parties at mansion will have COVID-19 restrictions in place

Governor says Christmas parties at mansion will have COVID-19 restrictions in place

Gov.

Tate Reeves says Christmas events held at the mansion will have COVID-19 requirements in place.


Those visiting the mansion are encouraged to leave a thank you note for first responders, which will then be delivered by Santa right before Christmas.

