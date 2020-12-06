Governor says Christmas parties at mansion will have COVID-19 restrictions in place
Gov.
Tate Reeves says Christmas events held at the mansion will have COVID-19 requirements in place.
Parties at Gov's MansionParties at Gov's Mansion
Governor plans Christmas parties at mansion, despite COVID-19 worriesGovernor plans Christmas parties at mansion, despite COVID-19 worries
Governor's mansion decorations pay tribute to first responders, front-line workersThose visiting the mansion are encouraged to leave a thank you note for first responders, which will then be delivered by Santa right before Christmas.