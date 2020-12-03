Cyberpunk 2077 developer adding more epilepsy warnings to the game after reviewer suffers Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:04s - Published 21 seconds ago Cyberpunk 2077 developer adding more epilepsy warnings to the game after reviewer suffers Cyberpunk 2077 has some scenes whichcan cause an epileptic seizure. Unfortunately,one reviewer found this out firsthand.Game Informer’s Liana Ruppert has struggledwith epilepsy after an injury she sustainedduring her time in the military, she explained inher recent Cyberpunk 2077 review.In the piece, Ruppert said shesuffered a grand mal seizure whenplaying through a braindance.A braindance is a sequence in the gamefeaturing rapidly flashing lights.In response to Ruppert’s piece, CD Projektsaid it will add a more prominent warningin the game for epileptic triggers.They also promised to implement moreaccessibility features in the future.Ruppert responded positively to the news.“Thank you so much for listening!” she tweeted.“I look forward to learning moreabout the steps being taken so that everyonewho wants to can enjoy Night City”.According to the Center for DiseaseControl and Prevention, at least 3.4 millionAmericans live with epilepsy 0

