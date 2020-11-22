Yelling at Your Dog Can Have Long-Term Negative Effects, Study Shows

An analysis says using negative commands can result in long-term stress for your pooch.

The study can be found in the journal 'BioRxiv.'.

Besides stress, it adds that a dog's cognitive abilities can also be affected.

For the study, 92 dogs from training facilities in Portugal were put into two groups.

One group was trained aggressively and had choke collars used on them.

The other went through training in a docile manner with rewards coming in the form of treats.

The three-year study saw the dogs go through multiple stress tests.

In one, negatively-trained dogs approached bowls of food slower than the others, a sign of pessimism.

Dogs trained using aversive-based methods experienced poorer welfare as compared to companion dogs trained using reward-based methods .., Researchers, via study.

Dogs attending schools using aversive-based methods displayed more stress-related behaviors .., Researchers, via study.

It appears saying "Good Dog" may be more important than previously thought