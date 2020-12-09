Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published 5 days ago

Why Russians Aren't Raising A Glass To This Particular Health Official

Russia is in an uproar after a health official said people shouldn't drink alcohol two weeks before and six weeks after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Business Insider, there's no evidence that alcohol consumption is linked to Sputnik V's vaccine efficacy--or any other vaccine's efficacy.

However, booze has been found to weaken the immune system.

There is a waiting period of 21 days between the first and second Sputnik V shots.

Having a strong immune system is especially important during a pandemic, so it may be wise to cut back on alcohol for that reason.

The Russians have yet to release their complete, peer-reviewed data from phase 1 and 2 trials of Sputnik V, creating an air of secrecy around the vaccine.