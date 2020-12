As Early Voting Begins, Shelley Luther, Drew Springer Say Changes Needed To Governor's Authority Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:22s - Published 6 minutes ago As Early Voting Begins, Shelley Luther, Drew Springer Say Changes Needed To Governor's Authority Early voting began Wednesday in the runoff election for the State Senate District 30 race, which stretches across 14 counties in North Texas. 0

