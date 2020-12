As Early Voting Begins, Shelley Luther, Drew Springer Say Changes Needed To Governor's Authority



Early voting began Wednesday in the runoff election for the State Senate District 30 race, which stretches across 14 counties in North Texas. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:22 Published 9 minutes ago

Michigan's top court spikes election lawsuit by Trump allies



The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an unprecedented request to take control of ballots and ballot boxes from the Nov. 3 election and appoint someone to investigate claims of vote-counting fraud in.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:21 Published 33 minutes ago