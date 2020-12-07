Global  
 

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Speaks Out For 1st Time Since Parents Were Convicted In College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Speaks Out For 1st Time Since Parents Were Convicted In College Admissions Scandal

CBS News correspondent Carter Evans shares Olivia Jade Giannulli's first public comments.


Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade apologises for admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade apologises for admissions scandal Actress Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has apologised for her family's actions in the...
Olivia Jade Confronted About College Admissions Scandal on Jada's 'Red Table Talk'

Olivia Jade's breaking her silence on the college admissions scandal in which she and her parents...
Did Olivia Jade Speak Too Soon? Lori Loughlin Fears Family ‘Won’t Survive This’

With parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli locked behind bars for their involvement in the...
Olivia Jade Giannulli breaks silence on college admissions scandal [Video]

Olivia Jade appeared on 'Red Table Talk' on Tuesday to talk about the events that landed her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in prison.

Christopher Nolan Calls Out Warner Bros., Howard Stern Extends Deal With SiriusXM & More Top News | THR News [Video]

Christopher Nolan calls out Warner Bros. for the studio’s shocking decision to smash the theatrical window, Howard Stern is sticking with SiriusXM and Olivia Jade Giannulli speaks out for the first..

Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Silence on College Admissions Scandal | THR News [Video]

The daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli joined the 'Red Table Talk' Tuesday to break her silence on her parents' arrest and reacted to the scandal: "I remember just..

