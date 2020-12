Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:23s - Published 3 weeks ago

CU Game Against Utah Moved To Saturday After COVID Issues Alter Football Schedule

The Pac-12 Conference announced that the University of Colorado's football game against the University of Utah on Friday has been moved to Saturday.

The Buffs and Utes will kickoff at 10:05 a.m.

From Folsom Field on Dec.

12.