Cobra Kai Season 3 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso pick up where they left off in Season 1 and 2, and train a new generation in the way of karate.

But will their past get in the way of what truly matters?

Directed by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg starring William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Courtney Henggeler, Jacob Bertrand, Martin Kove, Peyton List, Tamlyn Tomita release date January 8, 2021 (on Netflix)