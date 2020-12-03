Northern lights could be visible over New England overnight
Cloudy skies are expected to clear late Wednesday night, which could make way for Massachusetts residents to see the northern lights.
TONIGHT.
First Forecast Weather December 10, 2020 (Tonight)Northern Lights visible tonight and tomorrow night.
Aurora Sighting? Northern Lights May Be Visible From Massachusetts TonightThere's a chance the northern lights could be seen as far south as Massachusetts Wednesday night.
The brothers behind one of Britain's most festive Christmas spectaculars have covered their homes with 50,000 Christmas lightsThe brothers behind one of Britain's most festive Christmas homes have covered their house with 50,000 lights. Builders Lee and Paul Brailsford have spent 26 years turning their mum Rosemary's house..