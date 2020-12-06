Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen.

The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission presidentUrsula von der Leyen have agreed the UK and EU will continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal after meeting in Brussels, but that a 'firm decision' shouldbe taken about the future of the discussions by Sunday, a Downing Streetsource said.