Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission

Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen.

The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission presidentUrsula von der Leyen have agreed the UK and EU will continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal after meeting in Brussels, but that a 'firm decision' shouldbe taken about the future of the discussions by Sunday, a Downing Streetsource said.


UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here' [Video]

UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived for crisis talks over dinner in Brussels with the European Union's chief executive on Wednesday, amid mounting concern that Britain is heading for a turbulent break-up with the bloc in three weeks.

Boris Johnson in Brussels in bid to break trade deal deadlock [Video]

Boris Johnson in Brussels in bid to break trade deal deadlock

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, receives the UK PrimeMinister Boris Johnson in Brussels.

Boris Johnson arrives in Brussels [Video]

Boris Johnson arrives in Brussels

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Brussels ahead of his meeting with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over a Brexit trade deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit: Boris Johnson in crunch EU trade deal talks in Brussels

 Boris Johnson and the European Commission president try to break deadlock at Brussels dinner.
BBC News

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels [Video]

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before December 31, when the UKstops following EU trading rules.

British PM Johnson warns EU over Brexit trade talks: back down or it's no-deal

 LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday (Dec 9) it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if..
WorldNews

Brussels wants to give Europol more powers in bid to tackle terrorism [Video]

Brussels wants to give Europol more powers in bid to tackle terrorism

A spate of recent terrorist attacks prompted the European Commission (EC) to publish the measures earlier than initially planned.

Brexit and budget deadlock set to overshadow EU summit in Brussels [Video]

Brexit and budget deadlock set to overshadow EU summit in Brussels

It's crunch time in Brussels, as European leaders meet physically for the first time since October.

Johnson, von der Leyen will meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks [Video]

Johnson, von der Leyen will meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks

Both the UK and the EU fear they will be unable to reach a deal before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

Brexit: Boris Johnson in crunch EU trade deal talks in Brussels

Boris Johnson and the European Commission president try to break deadlock at Brussels dinner.
Von der Leyen reminds Johnson about social distancing as they take masks off

Boris Johnson was told by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to maintain social...
Brexit trade talks to resume in ‘final throw of the dice’

Brexit trade talks to resume in ‘final throw of the dice’ British and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to...
Keep Distance’ - EU Chief Ensures Boris Johnson Follows Covid Rules At Key Summit [Video]

Keep Distance’ - EU Chief Ensures Boris Johnson Follows Covid Rules At Key Summit

'Back down or it's no-deal', UK PM Johnson warns EU [Video]

'Back down or it's no-deal', UK PM Johnson warns EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if there is to be a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent breakup in..

Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done [Video]

Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells MPs that “a good deal is there to be done”ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen. He explains that the EU wascurrently insisting on terms which no "prime..

