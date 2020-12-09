Henderson Single Mom of Three Thankful for Donated Christmas Presents

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 minutes ago

Freezing.

If you can believe it --- christmas just two weeks away --- and santa's helpers are busy making*all children have something to celebrate.

As 44news reporter marisa patwa shows us --- more than 4- hundred received gifts -- earlier today-- in henderson.

"i just wanted to give them that christmas that i had as a kid."

One single mom of three is one of the one hundred and thirty three parents who was able to pick up a bundle of presents for their children wednesday at the henderson housing authority -- as the annual adopt a family program wraps up for the year "i needed the help and i know from my circumstance right now -- i can't really afford to do what i need to do for my family so i just thank god for the blessing for the miracle that this is."

And volunteers say while not as many organizations are able to donate this year as usual dealing with then financial struggles of the pandemic themselves this program still goes on even if downsized.

"everybody is handling it really well and making the best of it.

So we're hoping this part of their lives -- their christmas for their children that that will help them be a little bit better of during these really tough times."

One woman who donates every year -- made it her mission to still giveback this christmas -- and having a daughter herself -- is thrilled to be matched with two boys.

"my husband had a blast at the toy section.

And so we got a hot wheel track with hot wheels toys with one of the little boys -- for the older boy -- we have a big art kid and we got clothes and sweatshirts and things like that."

While those on the receiving ends of the gifts -- are grateful to have presents to give their kids -- unable to afford them themselves.

"it really is a blessing to have such a special organization with such special people working to help people like us who truly need something."

Next may officials with the henderson housing authority hope to resume their build a bed program beds for children without one.

Reporting in henderson marisa patwa