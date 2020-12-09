Vaccine myths & facts

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

A local pharmacist strikes down Facebook myths about the Covid vaccine... but you do need to pay attention to allergic reactions.

With covid vaccines being given out in the u-k now, tennessee is expected to start giving them to tier one candidates soon.

There is a lot of rumors going around about the vaccine.

News 12 brian armstrong find out which myths aren't true and why they can hurt you at home.

That's our top local story.

From everything i've seen so far the vaccines are safe they are all an activated vaccines which means they're not going to make you sick with the coronavirus.

There are several myths surrounding the covid-19 vaccine such as... it was created to micro chip you or taking it could make women sterile.

And none of that is an any of the adverse effects that have been reported by the participants of the vaccine trial in any of them that we've had so far.

When i get questions like that i just try to persuade people and make people feel more confident that it's just a mess and not a fact of the vaccine.

Another commonly heard myth is it won't be safe because of how quickly it was made ... making the vaccine more dangerous than the disease itself.

There still going through the same trials they normally would it's just an expedited fashion they're still the same laws rules and regulations that they have to follow and making his vaccine.

He says spreading these myths spread fear.

Since the vaccine is just about to come out i can see where that starts to be on the rise now i just try to ensure my patients at the vaccine is safe it is affective those are just miss those are not the facts we don't have any evidence to support those claims. i went home and checked my medicine cabinet allegra for seasonal allergies, had that in there, and yes even that has a nice little list of possible side effects.

Pretty typical of most vaccines out there like i said the injection site reaction is a very common one as well as maybe a low-grade fever i kind of quit it to a bodybuilder working out they work out get ready for the competitions sometimes their muscles can get a little sore.

Brian armstrong news 12 now with benefits for millions of americans