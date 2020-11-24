Global  
 

Vaccine allergic reactions occur in some UK COVID Vaccines

Video Credit: ABC Action News
Vaccine allergic reactions occur in some UK COVID Vaccines
Doctors say some people are reacting negatively to COVID Vaccines.

Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine [Video]

Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week [Video]

Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek. The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in allage groups.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
'Almost All' Coronavirus Vaccines Will Be Effective by February, Bill Gates Says [Video]

'Almost All' Coronavirus Vaccines Will Be Effective by February, Bill Gates Says

The Microsoft co-founder made the comments during a CNN interview on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO

Florida’s justification for raiding COVID data whistleblower Rebekah Jones is looking a little shaky

 On Tuesday, Florida state police entered the home of Rebekah Jones with guns drawn, seizing her computer and phone, in an attempt to prove that she’d sent an..
The Verge

How to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid dangerously rising cases

 Roughly 1 in every 22 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, and U.S. is now reporting an average 200,000 Americans are testing positive for coronavirus..
CBS News

Alex Azar says he's sure FDA will ask Pfizer about U.K. vaccine allergic reactions

 Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says he is sure FDA experts will ask Pfizer about two allergic reactions that were reported from its COVID vaccine..
CBS News
Will Florida employers require the COVID-19 vaccine to return to work? [Video]

Will Florida employers require the COVID-19 vaccine to return to work?

We’re getting closer to mass vaccinations to slow the spread of COVID-19, and many people wonder if employers will require vaccinations before allowing employees to return to the office.

Credit: ABC Action News

Warning after two NHS workers have allergic reaction to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine

The UK’s drug regulator says anyone with a history of “significant” allergic reactions to food,...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBelfast Telegraph


Covid 19 coronavirus: Two UK medics suffer 'anaphylactoid reaction', people with history of 'significant' allergies told not to have jab

Covid 19 coronavirus: Two UK medics suffer 'anaphylactoid reaction', people with history of 'significant' allergies told not to have jab British regulators warned Wednesday that people who have a history of serious allergic reactions...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus vaccine: Calls for calm after UK medics suffer allergic reactions

Covid 19 coronavirus vaccine: Calls for calm after UK medics suffer allergic reactions British health experts are attempting to quash public panic about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Two Health Care Workers In UK Have Allergic Reaction COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Two Health Care Workers In UK Have Allergic Reaction COVID-19 Vaccine

The United Kingdom is on day two of its rollout of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, and it now comes with a warning. If you have significant allergies, you should not be given the shot.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
Vaccine myths & facts [Video]

Vaccine myths & facts

A local pharmacist strikes down Facebook myths about the Covid vaccine... but you do need to pay attention to allergic reactions.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
2 People Report Allergic Reactions To COVID Vaccine In U.K. [Video]

2 People Report Allergic Reactions To COVID Vaccine In U.K.

Several thousand high risk individuals have taken the vaccine, but now health authorities in Britain are reporting two health care workers who received the vaccine experience significant allergic..

Credit: CBS 2 New York