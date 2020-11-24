Vaccine allergic reactions occur in some UK COVID Vaccines

Will Florida employers require the COVID-19 vaccine to return to work? We’re getting closer to mass vaccinations to slow the spread of COVID-19, and many people wonder if employers will require vaccinations before allowing employees to return to the office.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says he is sure FDA experts will ask Pfizer about two allergic reactions that were reported from its COVID vaccine..

Roughly 1 in every 22 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, and U.S. is now reporting an average 200,000 Americans are testing positive for coronavirus..

On Tuesday, Florida state police entered the home of Rebekah Jones with guns drawn, seizing her computer and phone, in an attempt to prove that she’d sent an..

'Almost All' Coronavirus Vaccines Will Be Effective by February, Bill Gates Says The Microsoft co-founder made the comments during a CNN interview on Sunday.

Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek. The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in allage groups.

Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

British health experts are attempting to quash public panic about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which...

British regulators warned Wednesday that people who have a history of serious allergic reactions...

The UK’s drug regulator says anyone with a history of “significant” allergic reactions to food,...