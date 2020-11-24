Vaccine allergic reactions occur in some UK COVID Vaccines
Doctors say some people are reacting negatively to COVID Vaccines.
The UK’s drug regulator says anyone with a history of “significant” allergic reactions to food,...
British regulators warned Wednesday that people who have a history of serious allergic reactions...
British health experts are attempting to quash public panic about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which...
