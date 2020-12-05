Global  
 

MSDH reports 2,764 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths across the state

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,746 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths across the state.

- lets take a look at the cases b- county in our area.

- hancock county has 1,410 cases- and still 45 deaths.- harrison county is now at 8,140- total cases and 117 deaths.

- jackson county has 7,123- cases, and still 137 deaths - stone county has 911 cases and- - - - 15 deaths.

George county has- 1,443 cases and 27 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- - - - 1,827




