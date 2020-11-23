Mayo Clinic prepares to store and ship COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

Experts at Mayo Clinic are preparing to store and ship the COVID-19 vaccine.

coronavirus we're learning more details about how mayo clinic will distribute a covid

19 vaccine and how it will have to be handled to be administered effectively.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from mayo with how health officials are preparing for the first shipments.

Jessica.

George ?

mayo clinic will have to make sure to have ultra cold storage on hand for the pfizer vaccine..

We're talking minus 70 to 80 degrees celsius which is obviously not a normal freezer.

On the other hand the moderna candidate is stable at more normal long

term freezer storage temperatures.

The minimum order for pfizer is 975 doses versus moderna which is 100 doses.

Mayo clinic is expecting to receive the pfizer vaccine at the moment since it should be able to handle and store the larger doses... so it will act as a hub that will ship some of the vaccine to smaller "spoke" facilities as "this will be a very frequent process to take this small amount, there's five doses per vial, so if there's a hospital that needs 50 doses we'll take out 10 vials the night before, put them in the refrigerator then the next morning we'll ship them under refrigerated conditions to that hospital where they will have to administer it within the allotted time."

> and that allotted time for the pfizer vaccine in a refrigerated setting is only five days.

Live in... thank you jessica.

Once a vial of the pfizer vaccine is opened to make the five doses in each bottle..

The entire vial has to be