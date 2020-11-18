Video Credit: KDRV - Published 3 minutes ago

You can help a local family by providing new, unwrapped toys so that they have gifts to open this Christmas.

Season for Sharing: Help a family in need this holiday season

Your donations will provide a holiday meal and a gifts for families who otherwise would not have a christmas.

You can donate new, unwrapped toys at the salvation army storefront in the lower level of the rogue valley mall.

Donations will