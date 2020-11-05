Global  
 

Trump Seeks To Have Supreme Court Invalidate Millions Of Votes

President Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block millions of votes from four battleground states.

According to CNN, the four states predominantly voted for President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump's request was made in a filing with the court.

The lawsuit is being brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

In the suit, Paxton and President Trump are seeking to invalidate millions of votes.

The four states that are at the center of the request are Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.


