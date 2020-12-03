Thanks, Hackers, For Possibly Delaying Release Of A COVID-19 Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency is the EU regulatory body responsible for COVID-19 vaccine approval.

Now, Gizmodo reports a cyberattack on EMA's servers has produced an 'unlawful access' of documents related to a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The EMA’s own statement on the attacks doesn’t disclose much, but does confirm that the breach happened.

However, pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced that some of their own documents were caught up in the breach.