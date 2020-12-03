Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thanks, Hackers, For Possibly Delaying Release Of A COVID-19 Vaccine

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Thanks, Hackers, For Possibly Delaying Release Of A COVID-19 Vaccine

Thanks, Hackers, For Possibly Delaying Release Of A COVID-19 Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency is the EU regulatory body responsible for COVID-19 vaccine approval.

Now, Gizmodo reports a cyberattack on EMA's servers has produced an 'unlawful access' of documents related to a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The EMA’s own statement on the attacks doesn’t disclose much, but does confirm that the breach happened.

However, pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced that some of their own documents were caught up in the breach.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cybersecurity expert: Hackers are targeting COVID-19 vaccine supply chain [Video]

Cybersecurity expert: Hackers are targeting COVID-19 vaccine supply chain

With the COVID-19 vaccine expected to soon be readily available, an internet security expert is warning that hackers are already targeting the supply chain.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:22Published
Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine

Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published
IBM warns hackers targeting vaccine distribution [Video]

IBM warns hackers targeting vaccine distribution

IBM is sounding the alarm over hackers targeting companies critical to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, a sign that digital spies are turning their attention to the complex logistical work..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published