Pass Christian elementary and middle school robotics teams rising to new levels

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 days ago

Pass Christian middle and elementary school’s robotics teams are taking the program to new heights, scoring three major wins in the recent Mississippi Gulf Coast VEX IQ Challenge for Excellence and Design.

- brandon warden, robotics coach,- pass christian elementary & - middle schools: "to prepare for the competiton, - students would come and practic- every week.

- they would design, build, work- in engineering notebooks and- also- run on the fields."

Toni miles, news 25:- "instructors say it's not so much about the competition as i- is- - about team work and - collaboration as these students- work together to build on - the engineering skill set they- already have."

Brandon warden, robotics coach,- pass christian elementary & - middle schools: - "this event was a fantastic learning opportunity for our- students.

Not only for- them to showcase their skills - but also to grow with their - abilities.

We'd like to - give a big thank you to mr. - qunitero with the gulfport- school district for sponsoring- this event and making this even- happen for our students."

Not content resting on past - achievements, these students- are moving forward and have eve- created an h- - drive to solve a robot's- mobility problem.

Lillia fuller- pass christian student: "so we have four wheels facing forward- - - - and backwards, and one wheel- facing side to side.

This allow- our robot to move forward - and backwards as well as side t- side."

And seventh grader ethan- bordelon has chosen his - - - - career path as an engineer, - with his sights already set on- strengthening our gulf coast.

- ethan bordelon, pass christian- student: "i'd create new buidings that are, that have a- good structure, and are able to- withstand natural disasters.- i've wanted to be an- engineer because i've always- been so creative and i've alway- been- interested in designing and - building."

- - - in pass christian, toni miles,- news