Researchers Discover New Whale Species

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Scientists working off the western coast of Mexico say they have discovered a new species of whale.

According to CNN, the whales the researchers have discovered have been previously unknown.

Three beaked whales were spotted in November by a team of scientists working near the San Benito Islands.

Researchers initially set out to find out what kind of whales were making an unidentified acoustic signal.

What they found were whales that had never been before and a sound has never been recorded before.

The whales' physical characteristics suggest this is a new species, according to the team.


