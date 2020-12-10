Middle Georgia State University offers first ever Doctoral Degree

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 2 weeks ago

Middle Georgia State University is now paving the way for a Doctoral Degree program.

The first ever doctoral program is being offered at middle georgia state university.

This comes after the university was named a level five institution.

The doctoral of science will focus on preparing students to take on leadership roles and manage information technology.

The degree will be one of the most affordable in the nation.

It will be located in the school of computing and will begin june of 2021.

This is a fully online doctor of science and information technology, the classes are fully online, but it has two brief practicums, and this doctoral degree is a natural c1 3 b13 progression from our masters of science and information technology.

