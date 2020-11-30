Global  
 

COVID-19 vaccine has side effects

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:28s
Benefits vs.Â risks: Doctors recommend COVID-19 vaccine, despite side effects

Participants in clinical trials for Pfizer's vaccine have reportedÂ side effects...
Newsday

Serum says AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine safe, no co-relation with side-effects

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, on Tuesday denied allegations...
IndiaTimes

COVID-19 vaccine: SII seeks Rs 100 crores in damages from trial candiate who alleged side-effects

SII, which is testing its Covishield vaccine, sought damages of Rs 100 crores from a trial candidate,...
DNA


Hamilton County health officials say COVID-19 vaccine side effects no cause for alarm [Video]

Hamilton County health officials say COVID-19 vaccine side effects no cause for alarm

Doctors at UC Health have partnered with Moderna to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, and they say, yes, some local test subjects have exhibited side effects.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:11
Good Question Recap: Side Effects Of COVID Vaccines [Video]

Good Question Recap: Side Effects Of COVID Vaccines

Infectious disease experts are calling Pfizer's vaccine results a success. But there are some minor side effects. The news team discusses. WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec. 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:32
What Are The Most Common Side Effects Of The COVID Vaccine? [Video]

What Are The Most Common Side Effects Of The COVID Vaccine?

New data released by the FDA today showed it worked very well regardless of race, age, or weight, Heather Brown reports (2:56). WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 8, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:56