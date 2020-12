FedEx driver dies after truck plunges from overpass in fiery crash Video Credit: WDAF - Duration: 01:58s - Published 2 minutes ago FedEx driver dies after truck plunges from overpass in fiery crash The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the FedEx driver killed in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning as 24-year-old Christian Harris. 0

