KY sues Facebook 12.9.20

KY sues Facebook 12.9.2048 states have brought an anti-trust lawsuit against Facebook

Lawsuit facebook 1.jpg kentucky is joining dozens of other states in a lawsuit against facebook.

L3: abc 36 news white kentucky joins other states in facebook lawsuit federal government also suing soc ... it's one of two anti- trust lawsuits filed today against the social media giant.

The federal government is also suing the company.

Both lawsuits accuse facebook of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors.

Kentucky is one of 48 states now suing facebook.

Facebook is the world's biggest social network with almost three billion users and a company with a market value of nearly $800 billion facebook says the government plan was unfair and would punish a successful business.

