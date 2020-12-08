Global  
 

What You Need To Know About The COVID Vaccine Ahead Of Its Arrival

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:57s
CBS4's Ty Russell shares what health care professionals are saying.

Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2K6Epa2


South Florida Retirement Communities Preparing For Arrival Of COVID Vaccine

With the FDA scheduled to look at emergency use for the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Thursday,...
cbs4.com

Provinces discuss rollout plans, preach patience ahead of COVID-19 vaccine arrival

Provinces discussed their respective COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans and urged patience following...
CBC.ca

Second dose of COVID vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna is needed, but timing doesn't have to be exact, says government vaccine developer

Getting both shots of COVID vaccine designed as two doses is important but timing doesn't have to be...
USATODAY.com


Some religious leaders support the COVID vaccine while others are unsure [Video]

Some religious leaders support the COVID vaccine while others are unsure

As companies race to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, many in the religious community have mixed opinions on whether or not they will get it.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 01:40
Gov. Baker: Mass. To Deliver COVID Vaccine To Residents In Three Phases Beginning In December [Video]

Gov. Baker: Mass. To Deliver COVID Vaccine To Residents In Three Phases Beginning In December

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday the state will work to distribute the COVID vaccine to Massachusetts residents in three phases beginning in December.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 09:49
Who'll Get The COVID Vaccine First [Video]

Who'll Get The COVID Vaccine First

Once a vaccine has been approved for emergency use by the FDA, there is a tiered system as to who will be et the COVID shot first.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:18