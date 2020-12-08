What You Need To Know About The COVID Vaccine Ahead Of Its Arrival
CBS4's Ty Russell shares what health care professionals are saying.
Some religious leaders support the COVID vaccine while others are unsureAs companies race to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, many in the religious community have mixed opinions on whether or not they will get it.
Gov. Baker: Mass. To Deliver COVID Vaccine To Residents In Three Phases Beginning In DecemberGov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday the state will work to distribute the COVID vaccine to Massachusetts residents in three phases beginning in December.
Who'll Get The COVID Vaccine FirstOnce a vaccine has been approved for emergency use by the FDA, there is a tiered system as to who will be et the COVID shot first.