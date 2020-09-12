Toy Drive needs elves 12.9.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Years.... arms of love has provided christmas for needy children in montgomery county.

Now... this year... it is asking for a little help.

L3: abc 36 news white group needs santa, elves montgomery county arms of love says it needs some santas and elves in the community to help bring things together.

The agency can't accept used toys this year... so it needs money or new toys to serve the hundreds of children it reaches each year.

Not only does it need toys but it also needs elves to help sort gifts and hand them out on december 20th and december 21st.

But organizers feel comfortable the community will come through... like it has in the past.

L3: abc 36 news white eric jones volunteer organizer l3: abc 36 news white tammy lockridge owner, tk gymnastics "montgomery county is the best.

I was born and raised here and as a kid i was taught that from my father that we always give to the people in need and montgomery county always steps up.

We ask they always step up we do the fund raisers and it's always 'what can we do, what can we do' " "we are takin donations cash or toys we are going to be in front of wal-mart the next two sundays from 11-4 any cash or toy donation is appreciated."

L3: abc 36 news white group needs santa, elves montgomery county anyone wishing to donate or volunteer can find more information on our web site at wtvq dot