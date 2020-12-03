Black Narcissus - Visually beautiful - With Gemma Arterton as Sister Clodagh
Black Narcissus - Visually beautiful - With Gemma Arterton as “Sister Clodagh” - FX Black Narcissus is an FX limited series based on the best-selling novel by Rumer Godden.
Mopu, Himalayas, 1934.
A remote clifftop palace once known as the ‘House of Women’ holds many dark secrets.
When the young nuns of St.
Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy.