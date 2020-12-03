Black Narcissus - Visually beautiful - With Gemma Arterton as Sister Clodagh

Black Narcissus - Visually beautiful - With Gemma Arterton as “Sister Clodagh” - FX Black Narcissus is an FX limited series based on the best-selling novel by Rumer Godden.

Mopu, Himalayas, 1934.

A remote clifftop palace once known as the ‘House of Women’ holds many dark secrets.

When the young nuns of St.

Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy.