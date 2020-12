Etiquette 101: How to Set a Proper Place Setting Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Duration: 00:32s - Published 8 hours ago Etiquette 101: How to Set a Proper Place Setting Ho ho ho 'tis the season to set the holiday table, here's the scoop on how to do it, assuming you have all of the formal plates to do so. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like