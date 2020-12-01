|
'I will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson', jokes Zidane, as Real progress in Champions League
Zinedine Zidane jokes that he "will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson" as his side at last produce a good performance to progress in the Champions League.
