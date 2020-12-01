Global  
 

'I will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson', jokes Zidane, as Real progress in Champions League

Zinedine Zidane jokes that he "will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson" as his side at last produce a good performance to progress in the Champions League.


'We played a great match', says Zidane, as Real and Moenchengladbach both progress [Video]

'We played a great match', says Zidane, as Real and Moenchengladbach both progress

COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCES BY ZINEDINE ZIDANE AND MARCO ROSE SHOWS:

Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown [Video]

Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown

Real Madrid prepare for their crucial Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach knowing anything less than victory could cost Zinedine Zidane his job.

Real Madrid beat Sevilla to end three-game winless run in Spanish league

 Real Madrid edged Sevilla 1-0 Saturday to end a three-game winless streak in the Spanish league and ease the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane. An own-goal by..
Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid: Zidane's side win for first time in four league games

 Real Madrid grind out a victory over Sevilla to end a three-game winless run in La Liga.
PSG and Istanbul coach salute players' "solidarity" against racism [Video]

PSG and Istanbul coach salute players' "solidarity" against racism

Thomas Tuchel and Okan Buruk praise their players for their solidarity against racism after PSG complete a 5-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

Aguero scores on return as Man City beat Marseille

 Sergio Aguero scores on his return from injury as already-qualified Manchester City beat Marseille in their final Champions League group game.
Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach: Karim Benzema double sends Real through

 Karim Benzema's two headers send Real Madrid into the Champions League knockout stages with victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.
Aguero scores on return from injury as Man City beat Marseille

 Sergio Aguero scores on his return from injury as already-qualified Manchester City beat Marseille in their final Champions League group game.
Madrid's hotels adapt their offers to survive COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Madrid's hotels adapt their offers to survive COVID-19 pandemic

In Spain, the number of foreign visitors is down more than 80 per cent this year. Madrid's hotels are turning to new strategies in their struggle to survive the pandemic.

November the hottest yet as year closes in on 2016 as warmest on record

 Madrid — November was the hottest yet recorded, another global temperature milestone in a year that is one step closer to surpassing 2016 as the warmest on..
Pressure mounts on Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid are left in Champions League trouble with defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk

The pressure continues to mount on under-fire manager Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid suffered a 2-0...
Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach: Benzema seals progress to spare Zidane

Real Madrid reached the Champions League last 16 and eased the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane with...
Liverpool advance in Champions League, Real Madrid defeat heaps pressure on Zidane

Curtis Jones sent a depleted Liverpool through to the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, while...
Moenchengladbach confident ahead of Real Madrid encounter [Video]

Moenchengladbach confident ahead of Real Madrid encounter

Borussia Moenchengladbach just need a point to qualify for the Champions League last-16, the only problem is their match is away to Real Madrid.

'I won't resign' says Zidane after another Champions League defeat [Video]

'I won't resign' says Zidane after another Champions League defeat

Zinedine Zidane says he will not resign after a second Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk leaves Real Madrid in danger of failing to progress from the group stage.

Zidane vows to fight on after CL defeat [Video]

Zidane vows to fight on after CL defeat

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane says he will not resign after defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk threatened their progress in the Champions League.

