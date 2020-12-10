Zeta debris clean up in Pass Christian

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 1 week ago

- - what a difference a week makes!- last week, we showed you how- hurricane zeta debris clean up- had begun in pass - christian...and now, just a - little more than a week - later, sections of the city - streets and sidewalks are - clearly debris free!- one section notably debris- - free-east second street in- pass christian.

- pass mayor chipper mcdermott- says crews are- working hard to remove debris i- other parts of the city.- - mayor chipper mcdermott, pass - christian: "we've only been int- it about 11 days, but we are- really pleased so far with the- outcome.

They've done an- excellent job.

I'd say they hav- about one-third of it - out."

- mayor mcdermott says he expects- all of the zeta debris- to be removed by the end of the- month.-