The Pirates Band of Misfits movie clip - Saving the Dodo

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:57s - Published
The Pirates Band of Misfits movie clip - Saving the Dodo

The Pirates Band of Misfits movie clip - Saving the Dodo

The Pirates Band of Misfits movie clip - Saving the Dodo - The Pirate Captain (Hugh Grant) saves Polly from Queen Victoria's (Imelda Staunton) evil clutches and becomes the world's most renowned pirate.

Plot synopsis: Accompanied by his ragtag crew, an enthusiastic pirate captain (Hugh Grant) sails the high seas and dreams of besting his bitter rivals, Black Bellamy (Jeremy Piven) and Cutlass Liz (Salma Hayek), in a quest to win the coveted title of Pirate of the Year.

The captain's quest takes him and his comrades from the exotic shores of Blood Island to Victorian London's foggy streets.

Along the way, they battle a clever queen and join forces with a young scientist named Charles Darwin (David Tennant).

Cast: Hugh Grant, Imelda Staunton


