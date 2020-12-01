Cuomo Thinks Vaccine Will Be Approved Soon

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo thinks one vaccine could receive FDA emergency authorization.

Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is the one he was alluding to on Thursday.

An independent advisory panel will vote on whether to recommend an emergency use authorization.

Several top health officials have said they expect the vaccine to get authorized on Thursday.

However, at least one FDA official has said the process could take up to a week after the panel's vote.