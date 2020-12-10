Can we air-fry ice cream? - Yummy! Answers
Fried ice-cream, when done right, is incredible.
But is it worth the hassle frying with oil at home?
What happens when we air-fry icecream?For more Yummy!
Things, visit here!
Burger King Introduces French Fry Sundae In SingaporeBurger King is customers in Singapore a special treat.
Burger King has released an ice-cream sundae with chocolate, maple syrup, and French fries.
Business Insider reports that Burger King has..
Flaming Moutai Unicorn Wonderland - Yummy! PlacesOur Yummy! producers Bruce and Stephanie head to Serangoon NEX to check out Beauty in The Pot's 7th outlet, which features a magical unicorn theme. Let's see what they think about the limited..