EPD warns about a bad batch of heroin on the streets, leading to overdoses

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 21 hours ago

In total, first responders were called to 13 overdoses over 24 hours

And 40s.

A new warning from police tonight... about a bad batch of heroin that's on the streets of eugene.

And it's causing a rash of overdoses... including three today.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy joins us live from washington- jefferson park in eugene to tell us more about this disturbing trend.

Connor?

Matt and renee-- one of those overdoses was actually here at washington- jefferson park earlier this morning.

That person luckily was revived by narcan.

Narcan is the drug that is used to reverse an overdose.

People i spoke to today who live in the area say drug use at the park is common and frustrating.

In total epd recieved 13 overdose calls today in eugene and three of them between 9 am and noon on fhe streets they say that number seems small but the rate at which the calls came in is not normal.

Officials believe a bad batch of heroin is being sold on the streets that is leading people to overdose.

Epd says the overdoses today were at private resudences, treatment facilities and the streets.

One resident says shes had it with the drug use at washington- jefferson park it's been horrific and it's been with the full approval of the city politicians and it enacting decent codes that prevent it.

Right now the city is in a reactionary mode and i expect my government to be proactive.

Ayres also says she would like to thank the city for clearing out a big homeless camp last week at the north end of the park.

Matt and renee-- eugene police are asking the public--if you see anyone who may be overdosing-- to call 9-1-1.

That call could save a life.

Live in eugene connor mccarthy kezi nine