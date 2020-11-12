College Basketball: Saint Francis doubles up Great Lakes Christian

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 minutes ago

All five Saint Francis starters scored in double figures, as the Cougars trounced Great Lakes Christian College at home on Wednesday night 100-50.

Back here in the summit city... dave ejah and saint francis looking to stay unbeaten hosting great lakes christian college...and it was all cougs from the get-go... already up two... jalan mull forces the steal... and on the break... antwaan cushingberry leaves it for ejah..

He finishes the hoop and harm... 27 points..

13 boards for the carroll grad... u-s-f up five...later on... mull... the strong take to the cup... he finishes through contact... 13 points for the blackhawk grad... make it a seven point game...and they kept their foot on the gas from there... dan mckeeman catch and shoot triple... another carroll grad... he had 15...cougs take a 24 point lead in to halftime... and they double up the crusaders tonight...100-50 the final... u-s-f is now 6-0 on the