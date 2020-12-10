Medical manufacturing company to open facility in Chattanooga

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 hours ago

A medical manufacturing company is opening a new facilty in chattanooga.

The move will create jobs and will be an investment into the community.

News 12's dorothy sherman has the details.

"according state officials confluent medical is planning on moving into this around 46,000 square foot facility in centre south industrial park once housing mahindra tractors."

Senator todd gardenhire: "it's going to open the door i think to other people that are going to say what did they see in chattanooga, maybe we ought to be looking at chattanooga instead of a high cost area like nashville or middle tennessee."

Confluent medical will be making an over 8 million dollar investment into the facility and will create around 80 jobs over the next few years.

Senator todd gardenhire: "we already have great medical community here in chattanooga to build on to bring in these types of jobs."

The company, headquartered in arizona, manufactures medical devices and is expanding here to manufacture high-performance medical tubing.

Tennessee department of economic and community development deputy commissioner allen borden: "they utilize a lot of material science expertise to develop various different proprietary manufacturing technologies in the medical field.

Some of the things that they do are implantable and life critical medical devices for some of the world's leading medical device companies."

Confluent adds to the numerous medical device companies in the state.

Tennessee department of economic and community development deputy commissioner allen borden tells me that they've been making great strides in bringing in companies in the life sciences and medical industry.

He says what's important in bringing in these kinds of companies include providing the right environment for companies to do business tennessee department of economic and community development deputy commissioner allen borden: "that includes having a low cost business climate which the state of tennessee enjoys.

It also has to do with livability and lifestyle."

He says having a strong, skilled workforce is also important.

"i'm told that renovations on the facility will begin immediately with the goal to start operating soon.

In chattanooga dorothy sherman, news