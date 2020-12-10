Long Beach athletics on hold until December 18th

The Long Beach School District’s move to virtual learning for the next two weeks is having a direct impact on its athletic department.

At 5-30 p-m tomorrow.

- - the long beach school district'- move to virtual learning for th- next two weeks... is having a - direct impact on its athletic - department.

- according to athletic director- russ badeaux... all - sports -- those being boys and- girls basketball, soccer and- bowling -- have been canceled,- through december 18th...- and will have to make-up games- or matches, at a later date.- l-b-h-s had 14 students test- positive, for covid-19... and - 135 - close contacts in quarantine.