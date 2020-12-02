Global  
 

Long-term care facilities prepare for potential COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:44s - Published
A potential vaccine for COVID-19 is a sign of hope for many, including long term care facilities.


CBS Evening News, December 9, 2020

 U.K. warns against Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those with severe allergies; 2 West Point cadets awarded Rhodes Scholarships.
CBS News

US Covid vaccine: Three key questions answered

 How will Americans receive the vaccine? Will it be free? And will enough people take it?
BBC News

Covid-19: How Covid cruise ships are navigating troubled waters

 Singapore thought it had found a way to let people back on board - until a positive test mid-cruise.
BBC News

Covid: Students and retirees form long-distance friendships

 The pandemic inspires a scheme to pair language students with older people in France via video link.
BBC News

CDC Recommends Which Groups Should Get Vaccine First

CDC Recommends Which Groups Should Get Vaccine First Watch VideoHealth care workers and people in long-term care facilities will likely be the first to...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CNAThe Verge


Eye Opener: CDC weighs in on vaccine distribution priorities

A CDC panel has recommended that front-line health care workers as well as those living and working...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Newsy


CDC pushes for front-line workers, seniors in care facilities to have first access to vaccine

With only about 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses available, CDC officials are pushing for priority...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



Nursing Home Residents Among First To Get COVID Vaccine In Mass. [Video]

Nursing Home Residents Among First To Get COVID Vaccine In Mass.

Those in long-term care and nursing home facilities will be among the first people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:03Published
Colorado releases finalized vaccine distribution plan; about 140K doses expected in next 2 weeks [Video]

Colorado releases finalized vaccine distribution plan; about 140K doses expected in next 2 weeks

People working in COVID-19 wards who have direct contact with patients, and staff and residents at Colorado’s long-term care facilities, will be the first people to receive the Pfizer and Moderna..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:33Published
Chromebook Donations [Video]

Chromebook Donations

Thousands of residents in long- term care facilities can now stay connected to family and loved ones through technology.

Credit: WCBIPublished