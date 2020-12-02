Long-term care facilities prepare for potential COVID-19 vaccine

A potential vaccine for COVID-19 is a sign of hope for many, including long term care facilities.

The pandemic inspires a scheme to pair language students with older people in France via video link.

Singapore thought it had found a way to let people back on board - until a positive test mid-cruise.

How will Americans receive the vaccine? Will it be free? And will enough people take it?

With only about 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses available, CDC officials are pushing for priority...

A CDC panel has recommended that front-line health care workers as well as those living and working...

Watch VideoHealth care workers and people in long-term care facilities will likely be the first to...