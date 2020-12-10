LSU self-imposes bowl ban for 2020

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 6 minutes ago

- - lsu announced today - wednesday - that it is self-imposing a bowl- ban this season.- the university says the decisio- was made in conjunction - with an ncaa investigation into- - - - alleged rules violations.

A - statement from the lsu athletic- department said "lsu has- informed the ncaa and sec that- it will self-impose a one-- year postseason ban on its- football program for the- 2020-21 bowl season,- in addition to self-imposed - sanctions already - declared."- the tigers are coming off a - blowout loss to alabama last- weekend and are 3 and 5 with tw- games remaining.- there are no bowl-eligibility - requirements this season.

- lsu won the national- championship last season, but - the program has been hit hard b- both graduation and early